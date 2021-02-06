Cat shows how to get plenty of exercise while staying indoors. Watch

We can all agree that cats are cute and derpy creatures that rule the Internet – and our hearts. Probably, that is the reason this video of a feline named Smoothie is now going all kinds of viral. In fact, since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 5.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing.

Shared on official profile of Instagram, the video shows the fluffy cat ‘teaching’ people how to get plenty of exercise while staying indoors.

“On today’s #WeeklyFluff, meet Smoothie (@smoothiethecat), a 6-year-old British longhair who gets plenty of exercise even if she can’t go outside,” Instagram shared. The post also has a quote from the feline’s human. “‘Smoothie has huge emerald green eyes. That in combination with her golden fur and her remarkable small size gives her a forever kitten look,’ says her human Arvid,” they added.

Take a look at the video which may make you go “Aww.”

The video has prompted people to share various comments. There were also some who preferred sharing heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Smoothie lives up to her amazing name,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” expressed another. There were also others who commented on similar lines.

What do you think of the video?

