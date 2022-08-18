Cat shows off its long jump skills, gets bamboozled in the end. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 18, 2022 08:06 AM IST
The viral video that shows a cat showing off its exceptional long jump skills was shared on Instagram.
The image from the viral video shows two cats named Mia and Jerrie and several rows of paper glasses. (Instagram/@mmeowmmia)
The Internet is full of videos that show pets taking part in challenges put forth by their humans. These challenges make them active and agile and give them a chance to show off their exceptional skills. Just like this video posted on social media that feature two cats. The video is an absolute delight to watch and is bound to paste a wide smile on your face.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by a page dedicated to the cats - Mia and Jerrie. The page has more than 1.9 lakh followers on Instagram and posts regular content featuring the cats. "Long jump challenge with Jerrie. Mia at the end. Hahaha," read the caption accompanying the video with three hashtags, #longjumpchallenge, #catchallenge, and #catgame.

The video shows the cat named Jerrie taking part in a long jump challenge and showing off its exceptional jumping skills. However, it gets bamboozled in the end when another cat named Mia simply walks on the paper glasses to reach the other side.

Watch the viral video below:

The video, since being posted on August 5, has raked up 37.2 million views on Instagram. The video has also accumulated 2.2 million likes and the numbers only seem to be increasing.

"Jerry's mind = blown," posted an individual. "Idk who I'm more impressed with, Jerrie's skills or Mia's smarts," commented another with several emoticons. "Jerrie: wait. I can do that?! That's not illegal?!" wrote a third with laughing emoticons.

