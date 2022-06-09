Cat shows some love to doggo best friend, keeps bumping her head onto him. Watch

In a household where there are more than one pets, it is always a matter of concern if they will warm up to each other and exactly how much time they will take in order to do so. But that definitely doesn't seem to bother the person who has shared this video on Reddit that showcases his two pets being extremely friendly with each other. There is a good chance that the video of this cat and dog being best friends with each other will brighten up your day and bring a smile to your face.

The video opens to show the dog and the cat on the ground where the dog can be seen sprawled across it, relaxing and having a good time. The cat can be seen on all force where she looks at her beloved friend and give him quite a few head bombs in order to express her affection for him. The fur baby duo can be seen enjoying each other's company and friendship that their human is also quite proud of.

“My cat loving on her best bro friend,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable video that showcases the best friend duo of a cat and a dog. The two adorable pets have been winning hearts all over Reddit and will likely melt yours as well.

Take a look:

The pet video has been shared on Reddit more than 19 hours ago and it has received over 3,000 upvotes on it so far. The video of the adorable cat and dog best friend duo has also prompted people to post several heartwarming comments below it.

“Their friendship looks so amazing,” commented an individual. “I love that 'imma rub my scent on you' snuggle thing cats do,” posted another. “Awww the head to head bumps shows great trust,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this best friend duo?