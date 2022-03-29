Cat sneaks into bathtub, 'spies' on human as they get ready for a bath. Watch

For anyone who has a cat or cats of their own or is familiar with cats and their behaviour, this video will come as no surprise. Posted on Reddit, this cat video will make you not only laugh out loud but also bring a smile to your face.

The video opens to show how a black cat has snuck into the washroom and got inside the bathtub. The cat’s entire purpose at this point is to simply stare at its human while they get ready to take a bath. With just its eyes and ears jutting out of the bathtub, it makes for quite a hilarious sight before it jumps out and walks towards its human.

This video has been shared on the subReddit called r/AnimalsBeingJerks. The cat video was shared with a caption that reads, “Was getting ready to shower until I felt like I was being watched.” The brief but entirely hilarious video is sure to make your day.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Reddit around 12 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing at this catto’s hilarious antics. It has also received more than 5,800 upvotes so far.

A Reddit user wrote, “I'm a sucker for the flat ears. when my kitty would go full hunting mode on me it's impossible not to play along” “Our mini panther’s favourite game is hunting us like this, around corners, above tables like yours is doing to the tub, fricken cute weirdos,” reads another comment. To this the original poster replied, “It seems like having one just comes with the turf of always being watched! I wouldn’t know if our house is haunted because I always feel like I’m being watched by my little black void.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?