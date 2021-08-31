Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat squeezes through tiny space underneath door. Video sparks laughter
trending

Cat squeezes through tiny space underneath door. Video sparks laughter

The hilarious video of the cat is shared on Reddit.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:23 AM IST
The image shows the cat trying to squeeze through a tiny space.(Reddit/@Annupanda)

If you are a cat parent or are someone who loves watching different feline-related videos, then you may be aware that the furry creatures can squeeze through extremely tiny spaces with ease. There is now a latest inclusion to that category. Chances are, this video will not only amuse you but make you giggle too.

The hilarious cat video is shared on Reddit with the caption “I truly believe there should be 5 states of matter: liquid, solid, gas, plasma and cat.”

The video opens to show the cat extending its paws from a tiny gap underneath a door. Take a look at the video to see how the feline squeezes through it.

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared has gathered more than 7,800 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many mentioned a popular joke that how “cats are liquid.” Just like this Reddit user who wrote, “You said liquid twice tho.”

“Must. Be. In. Same. Ughhhh room!!” joked another. “That cat ended up being a lot bigger than I expected!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ESA shares incredible pictures of landslide on Mars. Seen viral images yet?

Bagwati in ZNMD to Jal in Vivah, tweeple describe 'lead actor' of famous films

Video of a very sleepy kitten is too adorable to watch

Beekeeper scoops bees with bare hands to extract honey from hive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP