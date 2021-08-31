Cat squeezes through tiny space underneath door. Video sparks laughter

If you are a cat parent or are someone who loves watching different feline-related videos, then you may be aware that the furry creatures can squeeze through extremely tiny spaces with ease. There is now a latest inclusion to that category. Chances are, this video will not only amuse you but make you giggle too.

The hilarious cat video is shared on Reddit with the caption “I truly believe there should be 5 states of matter: liquid, solid, gas, plasma and cat.”

The video opens to show the cat extending its paws from a tiny gap underneath a door. Take a look at the video to see how the feline squeezes through it.

The video, since being shared has gathered more than 7,800 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many mentioned a popular joke that how “cats are liquid.” Just like this Reddit user who wrote, “You said liquid twice tho.”

“Must. Be. In. Same. Ughhhh room!!” joked another. “That cat ended up being a lot bigger than I expected!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

