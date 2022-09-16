Cat stops dog from spilling water, ‘scolds’ it. Watch hilarious video

A video of a cat ‘scolding’ a dog has turned into a source of laughter for many on Reddit. The video captures the cat playing the role of an elder sibling who is stopping its younger sibling, the dog, from wasting water.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Reddit. “Cat gives dog an earful,” reads the caption of the Reddit post. The video opens to show the pooch standing inside a tub and playing. While doing so, the pooch also ends up spilling water on the floor. Within moments, the cat appears and stops the dog using its paw. The kitty then goes on to meow at the pooch as if to.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Quit wasting the water!!,” wrote a Reddit user imagining the cat’s thoughts. “Turned on my phone's volume halfway through and my cat just jumped up looking for danger haha,” expressed another. “My cats laying in bed beside me did not like this at all,” posted another. “Stop it! You'll make Mom really mad,” expressed a fourth.