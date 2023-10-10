Cat that ‘lied on its resume’ leaves human to chase out mouse

Cats are natural hunters, and when they see mice, they are expected to chase away the rodents. In an unexpected twist of events, a kitty was recorded trying to flee a room after spotting a mouse. Not just that, the cat also hid behind a man, trying to get the rodent out of the room.

The image shows a cat trying to get away from a mouse. (Instagram/@shanto_sk_rony)

The video is posted by Instagram user shanto_sk_rony with a caption that reads, “Why always me.” The video opens to show a cat screaming and trying to escape a room. A person is seen just behind it playing a cat-and-mouse game with the rodent. The video has sparked laughter among people, with many jokingly saying how the cat “lied on its resume”.

Take a look at this video of the cat:

The video was shared some four days ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 12.7 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this cat video?

“Someone lied on his resume,” joked an Instagram user. “When you lie on your resume but still get the job,” added another. “The fact that his human is the one struggling to catch the mouse behind him makes this so much more hilarious,” commented a third. “This will never not be funny. The man back there fighting for his life and the cat not wanting no part of helping,” added a fourth. “The cat had one job,” wrote a fifth.

