Cat that went missing for 12 years returns home

A long-lost cat was finally reunited with his family when an animal control officer discovered him in his backyard in Blythe, California. Dalton Churchwell, the officer, scanned the cat for a microchip and was able to identify its owners. He also found out that he has gone missing in 2011 from his home in San Diego.

Pet mom holding the cat in her arms after 12 years. (Facebook/Riverside County Animal Services)

The Riverside County Animal Services shared the heartwarming reunion on Facebook. “It’s not uncommon for work to follow our animal control officers home. And that is precisely what happened when Riverside County Animal Control Officer Dalton Churchwell noticed a cat roaming around his backyard on Oct 1 in Blythe. He managed to catch the cat and scan it for a microchip,” reads a part of the caption written alongside the video shared on Facebook.

“The scan showed the cat had gone missing in 2011 from his home in San Diego. Officer Churchwell took a chance and called the owners who were ecstatic to learn that Butters had been found. How Butters ended up in Blythe, Angelo Castellino, Butters’ owner, said he can’t imagine; however, he noted that Butters was always an adventurous cat,” the caption added.

The video shows the officer carrying a bag with the cat inside it. As soon as the pet mom opened the zip of the bag, she started kissing Butters. Towards the end of the video, the pet mom transferred the cat from one bag to another to take it home safely.

“It was just unbelievable. I’m so grateful to Officer Churchwell to have Butters identified. The officer just really went out of his way. You know, he did this on a Sunday night, on his time off,” Butters’ owner, Angelo Castellino, told Riverside County.

Watch the heartwarming reunion here:

The video was shared a few hours ago. It has since accumulated over 2,800 views. The share has also collected a plethora of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this reunion video:

“Always been an adventurous cat, meaning he was allowed outside. Probably someone else found and took him in and kept him safe all these years. He looks in good condition especially for a senior. Let’s hope he is going home and staying inside,” posted a Facebook user.

Another added, “That’s great!”

“I was scared the cat was going to jump out and the bag should not be opened until you get home and acclimate inside for a few weeks. Please don’t let outside in a new unknown area,” expressed a third.

