Cat throws a tantrum after pet parent goes to work. Watch

An adorable yet amusing ‘conversation’ between a cat and its pet parent has left many people saying ‘aww.’ The video shows a woman entering her home after coming back from work. As soon as she comes back, the cat begins to rigorously throw a tantrum at her, as if complaining about why was it left at home.

Cat throwing a tantrum to its human. (Instagram/@Fluffy Kittens)

The clip opens to show the woman entering her house and closing the door. When she comes in, the cat immediately purrs at her. As the cat is purring, she tells it “I’ve been at work all day. You don’t pay the bills. Do you want to go to work? Be my guest.” After the woman says this, the cat immediately gets silent. (Also Read: Cats 'stationed to guard' Turkey Subway are pro at their job. Watch)

This clip was shared on the Instagram page ‘Fluffy Kittens.’ It was originally shared by the handle @taylor.petrizzo.

Watch the video of the cat throwing a tantrum here:

This post was shared on September 27. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 22,000 times. The share has also garnered over 1,700 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several said that they found the video too adorable.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "So freaking adorable."

A second shared, "Waffle wants food lol."

A third posted, "Cat is showing love."

"Okay, but this is so so so adorable! Absolutely love this!" expressed another.

