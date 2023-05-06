Cat tries to save Tom from Jerry while watching the show

Pet parents love to pamper their cat babies. Hence, it is no wonder that there are many videos on social media that show kitties watching shows or playing games on tablets. Just like this video that shows a little kitty watching the cartoon show The Tom and Jerry. What, however, makes the video absolutely amusing for netizens is the cat’s attempt to save Tom from Jerry while watching the show.

The image shows the cat trying to save Tom from Jerry.

The Instagram video opens to show a kitty sitting on a bed with a tablet kept in front of her. She is seen watching an episode of the animated show The Tom and Jerry with rapt attention. At one point in the show, Jerry tries to capture Tom and the kitty instantly reacts, as if to save the cartoon cat.

Take a look at the video to see what she does:

The video was posted on April 22. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“She loves Tom,” commented an Instagram user. “I watched this video more than 10 times for the cute kitty,” shared another. “That cat was like ‘no no no just dont shoot each other’,” expressed a third. “She wants to save Tom and stop Jerry,” commented a fourth. “Little kitty be like ‘Don’t hurt Tom’,” wrote a fifth.

