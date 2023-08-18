Cat uses adorable way to distract woman trying to work

A video of a cat distracting a woman from her work in the most adorable way possible was shared on Instagram. The video shows what the kitty does to divert its human’s attention from her work towards itself.

The image shows the woman whose cat distracted her while she was working on her computer. (Instagram/@svenandrobbie)

The video was posted on an Instagram page @svenandrobbie dedicated to the cute cat and its human. “And it’s Monday again,” reads the caption posted along with the video. As the clip opens, a text insert appears across the screen that reads “When you are trying your best to focus on work but you have a cat”.

The video shows a woman sitting at a table working on her computer. However, her work routine is disturbed and she is seen staring somewhere else. As the video pans to the other side, the reason behind her distraction becomes clear. A very cute cat walks towards her while holding a soft toy in its mouth.

Take a look at this video of a cat and its human:

The video was posted a few months ago on May 16. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated over one million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered tons of comments from people.

How did Instagram users react to this video of the cat distracting its human?

“My cat is always taking my plushies and moving them to different areas of the house exactly like that,” shared an Instagram user. “Me trying (and failing) to not be distracted while my cats are destroying my blinds and having full-speed zoomiez, the one time my boss calls me,” joined another. “My cat is just trying to sit on the keyboard,” added a third. “The best distraction ever,” expressed a fourth. “This is 100% accurate,” wrote a fifth.