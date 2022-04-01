Cat very politely asks human to pick it up and cuddle. Watch wholesome video

Cats are known to be very particular about what they want and when. The Internet is also filled with videos that showcase the cute furry creatures demanding some much needed pets and kisses from their humans. This video shared on Instagram shows something similar. It does show a cat asking a human to pick it up and cuddle but in a very polite way. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a smile.

The clip was originally posted on an Instagram page that is dedicated to the cat in question, named Teddie and its kitty sibling Casper. The video was originally posted on March 20 with the caption, “Teddie asking very politely for a picky up & a cuddle… meow.” It, however, captured people’s attention after being recently shared on another Instagram page.

The video opens to show a man sitting in front of a table with a cat standing on it. Within moments, the cat slowly extends its paw towards the man and starts meowing. What happens next is absolutely heartening to watch.

The video has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 60,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“That’s not a cat that’s the Lorax,” wrote an Instagram user referencing a character from the animated film The Lorax. “Heartwarming video brought tears to my eyes. Lovely man and lovely cat,” posted another. “I will never understand how some cats are so content with attention like this and others will literally try to dismember your hand if you get too close,” shared another. “Warm me up hooman!” commented a fourth.

