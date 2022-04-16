Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cat visits places around house she has never seen before. Watch how she reacts

The video of a human showing their cat around the house was posted on Instagram.
The image is taken from the Instagram video that captures a human taking their cat around the house.(Instagram/@thatcatbobbie)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 03:35 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cat videos are fun to watch and more so those videos that show the kitties reacting to something new. Just like the situation showcased in this video that captures the reaction of a fur ball named Bobbie to being shown different places around the house. The clip is posted on the personal Instagram page of the kitty.

The video opens to show a person holding the cat. A text insert also appears on the screen explaining what is actually happening. “Showing out cat places she’s probably never seen before in our house,” it reads. The video then goes on to show the different places that the kitty discovers while on a tour with its human.

“Meowgical mystery tour,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Take a look at the wonderful clip.

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 35,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Always with the look of complete shock,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG! She is so curious, this is so Cute,” posted another. “A whole new world,” joked a third. “We do this with our kitty too! Love showing her new places in the house!” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

