Cat waits patiently for man just to randomly slap him. Watch

Are you a pet parent or are you someone who loves watching various videos of cats? Then you are probably familiar with how the pet kitties often do things randomly, including smacking something or someone without any good reason. One such incident was captured on camera and shared on Reddit. The video has left people chuckling and may have the same effect on you too.

The image shows the cat who randomly slapped a man. (Reddit/@BarberFancy4)

“He must have his reasons why he did it haha,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat sitting inside a cardboard box kept above a fireplace. Within moments, a man comes out from another room while minding his own business. However, the moment the man passes the cat, the kitty jumps forward and slaps the man.

Take a look at the video to see how the man reacts after being slapped by a cat:

Did the video leave you laughing out loud? There are many took to the post's comments section to express how the video made them chuckle. A few also shared comments imagining the reason behind the cat's act.

Here's how Reddit users reacted to the video the cat slapping a man:

“He sacrificed himself for vengeance!” shared a Reddit user. “He didn't get his treats,” joked another. “Coffee just came out of my nose, thank you I needed that, your boy needs to work on his jab lol,” joined a third. “Tag! You it hooman!” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted just a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 200 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the cat randomly slapping a human?

