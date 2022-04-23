Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat wants human to keep petting it. Watch video to see what it does
trending

Cat wants human to keep petting it. Watch video to see what it does

The video of the cat insisting its human to pet it was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the cat and its human.(Reddit/@blaQriot)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 08:08 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cute cat videos are always wholesome to watch. Those are the videos that often leave people with a smile on their face. Just like this clip of a very adorable kitty asking its human to keep petting it. Shared on Reddit, the video is too sweet to handle.

“This is after 10 minutes of petting...,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a person resting their hand on a table. Within moments, a cat appears from the side of the table and grabs the hand with its paws. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video to see what happens next:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 48,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sooo cute! And the fluffy tail is so majestic!” wrote a Reddit user. “That was so sweet and cute,” posted another. “She does not give you permission to stop,” joked a third. “Pet the cat,” shared a fourth. A few others too urged the person to fulfil the demand of their cat and pet it.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video cat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP