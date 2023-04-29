Cat wearing tie 'teaches' human how to work. Watch

Pet parents love recording different sweet and hilarious moments of their cat babies. When shared online, those videos also leave netizens entertained. One such video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Jeremy. The video shows the cute kitty wearing a tie and ‘teaching’ its human how to work.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, captures the tie wearing cat ‘teaching’ a human.(Instagram/@jeremy.the.manager)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip opens to show a man explaining a few things to a customer at his shop. The cat is seen standing on top of a counter in front of the man. Suddenly, the kitty starts pushing the man with its paws. A funny text overlay also appears across the screen that reads, “Does anyone else have a manager who tries to punk them in front of customers?”

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on April 20. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 96,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received more than 12,000 likes. People posted hilarious comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I'm very sure Oliver is quoting a different price to the customer lower than the margin fixed. That's why Jeremy is angry,” joked an Instagram user. “Two theories. Either Oliver is claiming to be manager and lying to customers or he has been doling out excessive discounts and now Jeremy has no money to pay the staff. Oliver is out of control and needs training. Insubordination will not be tolerated,” joined another. “Obviously Oliver is at fault here. He must have done something to frustrate Jeremy,” added a third. “Oliver is clearly doing his work wrong and Jeremy is trying to correct him. Jeremy is the manager and knows best,” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}