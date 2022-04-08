Cat yells at her human for this dog-related reason. Watch video to know

Why did the cat yell at her human? Though this is something that no one asked, there is now a video that gives an answer to that question – and that too in a hilariously adorable well. Shared on Instagram, the video is a perfect way to brighten up your mood.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being shared by an Instagram page. “Don’t forget about me,” they wrote and added a cat emoticon.

The video opens to show a dog in a harness with a cat standing beside it. A text insert also describes the situation and explains the reason behind the cat’s behaviour. “Our cat yells at us when we put the dog’s harness on and not hers,” it reads. However, that is not all that the video shows. We won’t ruin the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video.

The video has been posted some 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 43,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop talking about the adorableness showcased in the video.

“HOW PRECIOUS IS THIS CAT???!!!! SO PRECIOUS!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is tooooooooo adorable!” shared another. “Love this,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

