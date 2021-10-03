Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trending / 'Catch me if you can': This monkey gave a human a perfect dare. Watch
'Catch me if you can': This monkey gave a human a perfect dare. Watch

Published on Oct 03, 2021 10:14 AM IST
The image taken from the video shows the human trying to catch the monkey.(Screengrab)
By Shreya Garg

There's a reason why there are so many takers of animal videos. Those are the videos that have an element of entertainment in them. And now entering that list of amazing animal videos is this clip involving a monkey and a human. Although it's a short video of about 20 seconds, there's a possibility of you playing it on loop. 

In the video, the monkey can be seen jumping from wall to wall at a very fast pace. "Catch me if you can!" reads the caption of the post that is shared along with a laughing emoji.

The video is captured in what seems like a bathroom. The clip shows the monkey running around with the man following it. Towards the end of the video, the monkey is seen sitting on the edge of a washbasin. The man then tries to calm the monkey down by petting it.

Take a look at the video which may leave you giggling:

The video has received more than 26,000 likes, and counting. The share has got many comments pouring in too. "Parkour," wrote one user. "How fast?," questioned another user. "This monkey brightens up my day," remarked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

