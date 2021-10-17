Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cat's expression to human petting dog leaves people in splits
Cat’s expression to human petting dog leaves people in splits

“There seem to be a love triangle in our house,” reads the caption of the post.
The cat’s reaction to its human petting his dog is likely to leave you in splits.(Instagram/@barked)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:11 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Often videos are shared on social media that showcase lovely moments shared between cats and dogs. This video, posted on Instagram, however, is not amid such videos. It, in fact, it shows something very different. The clip portrays a cat’s reaction to its human petting his dog. There is a possibility that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

The video was originally shared back in August on the Instagram page of the dog. Recently, it was re-shared by Insta page Barked. Since being posted, the video has captured people’s attention.

“There seem to be a love triangle in our house,” reads the caption of the original post. “I sense a faint smell of danger,” Barked shared.

Take a look at the video:

 

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 31,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to come up with all sorts of comments. The post also received a reply from the official Instagram page of the pooch. “Gonna have to sleep with one eye open. Thanks for sharing,” it reads.

“Better sleep with BOTH eyes open Lady,” wrote an Instagram user. “Always check your back,” posted another. Many shared laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
cat video
