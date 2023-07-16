Cats ignore expensive toys to play with paper box and bills

Are you someone who loves cat videos? Are you looking for a cat video that can leave you laughing out loud? If your answers to these questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that you will love watching. This video shows kitties ignoring their expensive toys only to play with a damaged paper box and a few crumbled bills.

The image shows a cat playing with a damaged paper box instead of its toys. (Instagram/@vchatterley)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted by author Vanessa Chatterley. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page dedicated to cats. “Why do I spend so much money on my cats,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a human showing various expensive toys that they got for their cats. As the video progresses, the kitties are seen fascinated by something and keep playing with them. You would think that those are something from their pile of toys. However, it soon becomes apparent that they are playing with things like damaged paper boxes and receipts. A text insert appearing on the screen also reads, “Toys we bought our cats vs what they play with”.

Take a look at the funny video of the cats:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on July 7. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 3.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered more than 14,000 likes. People have posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the cats:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My cat loves a hair tie, can’t get enough of those,” shared an Instagram user. “Yup! My cats go bonkers for ice cubes. I also don’t bother buying fancy cat beds anymore. They prefer to climb behind the couch cover or snuggle up with the dirty laundry, bless their hearts,” added another. “Found toys are the best. The dogs usually end up playing with the cat toys,” joined a third. “So the cat's toy section should start stocking q-tips, rugs, leaves, any plastic thingy, cardboard pieces, etc,” joked a fourth. “Don't waste your money. Just give the kitties a wad of paper, an empty box, an artificial leaf or flower, and a straw. Save your money, don't purchase any more cat toys,” suggested a fifth. “Very funny,” wrote a sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}