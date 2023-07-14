Home / Trending / Man tricks cat who always steals his beanies. Watch

Man tricks cat who always steals his beanies. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 14, 2023 10:39 PM IST

A video of a man tricking a cat who always steals his beanies was posted on Instagram. The video is hilarious to watch.

Pet parents often love capturing the various antics of their cat babies and sharing those videos online. Those are the videos that are super fun to watch and often leave people laughing. They also have the power to uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Just like this clip posted on Instagram that shows a man pulling a trick on his cat who loves stealing his beanies.

The video opens to show a cat sitting on a tiny hammock attached to a wall. Within moments, a man wearing a beanie walks from below the hammock and the cat leans down to steal the hat. The video shows the kitty doing the same thing over and over till the man pulls a prank on it. The man wears two beanies instead of one and when the cat steals a hat, it gets super baffled by seeing the man’s head covered in another.

Take a look at the video showing how a man pranked his cat:

Did the video make you chuckle? You’re not alone. There were many who took to the comments section of Instagram to share their reactions to the video. They wrote how the prank left the cat completely baffled.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the cat being tricked:

“The confusion at the end is priceless,” posted an Instagram user. “Cat was like: Wait A Damn Minute,” shared another. “He looked offended lmao,” expressed a third. “The cat: Wait, that's illegal,” commented a fourth. “He was pissed you had the second hat,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted on July 1. Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 9.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the naughty cat? Did it leave you laughing out loud?

