Cat steals man's grocery bag, refuses to give it back

Trisha Sengupta
Mar 25, 2023 07:09 PM IST

The video showing a cat refusing to give back a bag filled with groceries was posted on Reddit.

The videos capturing different antics of cats never fail to amuse people. Just like this video shared on Reddit. Captioned, “My boyfriend's cat stole his groceries,” the video shows a cat refusing to give back a bag to a man. Chances are, the video will leave you chuckling.

The image, taken from the Reddit video shows the man and the cat.(Reddit/@EZ1112)
The video opens to show a cat sitting on top of a chair with a bag filled with groceries kept in front of it. A man is seen standing in front of the cat. Every time he tries taking away the bag from the kitty, it refuses and pushes away his hand with its paws. What makes the video even more funny to watch is a person’s uncontrollable laughter heard in the background.

Take a look at the video:

My boyfriend's cat stole his groceries
by u/EZ1112 in AnimalsBeingJerks

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video:

“‘You forgot the treats, human!’ - cat is disciplining the cat staff,” posted a Reddit user. “All mine, no touching!” commented another. “To be fair, the BF stole the cat's chewy boxes first,” expressed a third. “I could smell it... I know it's there... he was out too long… I know for sure my dinner is there… You cannot touch it because you wont feed me... you will just put it away... dad! I am HUNGRY!” wrote a fourth.

cat video reddit video viral video
