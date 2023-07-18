Cat’s intense stare terrifies Shiba Inu. Watch funny video

Are you someone who enjoys watching animal-related videos? There are several clips on the internet that leave us laughing. Whether it’s a video of a dog, rats, wildlife, or any other thing, several animal clips have the power to brighten up our day and amuse us. So, if you are someone who loves animal videos, we have something that you cannot miss out on.

Cat’s intense stare terrifies Shiba Inu,(Reddit)

In a video shared on Reddit by user stinky_sardine, you can see how a Shiba Inu gets scared of a cat. The clip shows the cat and the dog on a street. The dog is coming from behind. As soon as it spots the cat, it stops and looks at it. When the cat gives a deep stare to the dog, it gets scared and turns around. Then, to cross the street, the dog runs up an elevated path and makes its way from there.

Watch the video of the Shiba Inu getting scared of the cat here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 5,000 times. Many have also left comments on this video. Several thought that the video is funny.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "All done with only a stare. Cats:1 Dogs: 0." A second joked, "Oh yeah. You better run. Because if I have to stand up." A third commented, "Haha I have an orange menace known for chasing and attacking small dogs. I've had to run interference twice." "Canine intelligence. If the cat gave me that feeling, I would give it some room," shared a fourth. A fifth added, "We used to have a cat in our neighborhood that would scare Shepards, Pitbulls, or any large dog, really. He'd follow them out of the neighborhood hissing and walking right behind them. He was the toughest cat I had ever seen."

