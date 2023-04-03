Cats play a tic-tac-toe game in viral video. It ends in a draw

Tic-tac-toe is a popular game that has stood the test of time and continues to be enjoyed by children and adults alike. Turns out, our furry and fluffy companions, too, love to play this game. And this video going viral on Instagram proves just that. In it, one can see two cats playing a tic-tac-toe game in their own signature style.

The image shows cats Mia and Jerrie playing a tic-tac-toe game. (Instagram/@mmeowmmia)

“Tic-tac-toe game,” read the caption of the video shared on an Instagram page dedicated to cats Mia and Jerrie. The video opens to show cardboard boxes arranged in a 3x3 grid to let the cats play the game. Mia goes first with X, and Jerrie goes next with O. As the video goes on, they jump inside the boxes and their human places cardboard on the boxes with X or O signs. The game that got interesting at many points ended in a draw.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on March 1, the video has accumulated over 6.4 million views. It has also raked tons of likes and a flurry of comments. While some shared that it is truly a cat game, others were flabbergasted at the game-playing skills of the cats.

Check out the reactions below:

“Tic-CAT-toe,” posted an individual. Another added, “This would be even better in Spanish (tic tac toe is called gato, which is also the name for cat).” “When no one wins it’s called a ‘cats game’,” shared a third. A fourth posted, “I don’t even know who’s the genius here - you having those unbelievably creative ideas to challenge the fur balls, or the cats that are better than me at tic-tac-toe.” “Now this would be great television. Colour commentary, statistics, a small but enthusiastic but quiet crowd (so as not to scare the contestants). A winner!” wrote a fifth. A sixth remarked, “This is such a great, creative idea. I can’t believe they both blocked each other. They are amazing at this game. In the UK, we call it noughts and crosses. I always wonder where tic tac toe comes from as a name.”

