Cats play with window cleaner, he encourages their fun game. Watch
Cats play with window cleaner, he encourages their fun game. Watch

Watch a cat running from left to right to keep up with a moving wiper.
The window cleaner indulges the cats in a fun game. Screengrab
Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:40 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Cats are agile, and super intelligent. This explains why people love to play games with them. You will come across a lot of videos on the Internet where you will find these adorable creatures having fun with humans. Here's one such video that showcases the playful and curious side of cats. Shared on Reddit a few hours ago, the clip involves two cats and a window cleaner. It shows the window cleaner playing a fun game with the felines. There is a chance the clip will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

The video opens to show the man cleaning a window with a wiper, and the two cats sitting on a floor. The gaze of the cats is fixated on the movements of the wiper. As the window cleaner moves the wiper all over the glass in a rapid movement, the cats are also seen following its movement. While one of the cats sits quietly on the floor, the other one is on its toes, running from left to right to keep up with the moving wiper.

Witnessing the curiosity of the cat, the cleaner also decides to have some fun.

Watch this hilarious video:

 

The video, since being shared, has garnered over 5,700 upvotes and counting. It has also accumulated a ton of comments.

“I love that dude the way he keeps up with playing with that cat,” wrote one Reddit user. “That is just too cute,” commented another. “What a funny cat,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

