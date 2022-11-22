Cat’s polite way of asking human to turn on game on iPad wins hearts

A video of a very polite cat is winning hearts online. The wonderful video shows the kitty asking her human to turn on a game on an iPad in the sweetest way possible. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on tumblr. “She accidentally turned off her game and politely asked me to turn it back on,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video shows the cat tapping the screen of an iPad with her paw and accidentally closing a game she was playing. As soon as she realises what happens, the cat brings together her front paws and looks towards her human. She then meows while looking towards them.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has received several notes from people. Many shared their happiness at seeing the sweet clip. Just like this individual who wrote, “What an unbelievably civil and polite cat. Refined, even.” Another person added, “So adorable.” A third added, “The hand gesture.” What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you happy too?