Cat's prank to scare dog goes wrong, ends up startling itself. Watch

A cat’s plan to scare a dog peacefully lying on a bed took an unexpected turn when the kitty ended up frightening itself. This hilarious interaction was captured on camera and later shared on Reddit. Posted with the caption that reads, “It’s now or never,” the video is rib-tickling to watch.

The image shows a cat going towards a dog with its gang. (Reddit/@ron_fury)

The Reddit video opens to show a dog lying on a pet bed kept in a corner of a house. One cat is seen carefully approaching the dog with two more kitties standing behind it. The whole scene makes it seem like the kitties are giving mental support to the cat in its mission of scaring the dog.

The cat manages to gather courage and approaches the dog. However, suddenly, it gets spooked and runs away scared. The video also shows a fourth kitty peeking from behind the dog.

Take a look at this video of the cat getting scared all by itself:

The video was shared about ten days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 16,000 upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received tons of interesting comments from people. From sharing that the video is hilarious to claiming that the fourth kitty is the reason the cat got spooked, people posted varied comments.

How did Reddit users react to this pet video?

“So the dog is trying to stay out of the line of fire,” posted a Reddit user. “Oh, the dog’s just a bodyguard for the real power in that household, eh?” shared another. “The feline gang made me smile,” added a third.

“Rather amusing how the two cats and the dog are on the same wavelength and the third cat is just terrified of the dog for no reason,” joined a fourth. “Then there's the 4th cat behind the dog just observing in peace,” commented a fifth. “Those three cats are like a little cat gang,” wrote a fifth.

