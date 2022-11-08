Cat’s reaction to human sitting in its spot will remind you of the Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon

Remember Sheldon’s obsession with a particular spot on the couch at his home? In case you’re not familiar with the name, it is a character from the popular show the Big Bang Theory. In the show, the character loves to sit at a specific spot, refuses to give it up for anyone, and also gives a hard time to anyone who sits there. Wondering why we are talking about Sheldon? This video of a cat shared on Instagram shows a kitty-version of him. The video shows a cat giving a death stare to a human sitting on its spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cats Amy and Aurora. The video, however, created a buzz after being re-shared on an Insta page. “You have 5 seconds to move,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video shows a cat sitting on the floor staring at a human relaxing on a couch. A text insert also appears on the screen that adds context to the video. “He is in her special spot and she hasn’t blinked in 37 minutes.”

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the video has also accumulated close to 41,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“Cat: so you've chosen death,” posted an Instagram user. “She's planning revenge,” expressed another. “Better sleep with one eye open,” commented a third. “Means she wants something, so she stares until she makes you uncomfortable,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON