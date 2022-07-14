Cat’s reaction when her human sneezes is adorable to watch

If you are looking for content that would make you smile, then this video is a must-watch. Posted on Instagram, it shows a cat’s reaction after her human sneezed. The video may also make you say aww as the cat’s reaction is adorable.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Cats of Instagram a day ago. “Ever heard a cat say bless you?” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a cat resting when she hears her human sneeze. The cat softly opens her mouth and looks like she said “bless you”. The video was posted with the caption, “My mom taught me good manners.”

Watch the cute video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 49,000 likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“It’s very sweet,” commented an Instagram user. “Mine does this,” wrote another. “I always thought he was complaining,” said a third. “Yes! Our cat will say bless you and cough you,” shared another individual.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page pennythegingercat that is dedicated to a cat named Penny. The video was posted two days ago and has received over 34,000 views. The cat’s account has more than 1.18 lakh followers.

