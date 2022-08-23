Cat’s unbothered reaction to being lovingly poked by human is hilarious. Watch

Cats are usually very particular about how much physical interactions they want with their humans. While some cats love to get pets and kisses all day long, others rarely allow their pet parents to touch them. However, they show their reactions quite prominently to any situation they face. This cat, however, turns out to be a little different than others. A video shows how this kitty remains unbothered and indifferent to its human lovingly poking it.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “I am the best at being unbothered,” it reads. The video opens to show the cat sitting in front of a window staring outside. Within moments, a human starts petting it. Failed to get any reaction from the kitty, the person them starts lovingly poking it. What is interestingly hilarious to see in the video is how the cat keeps ignoring its human completely.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1,900 upvotes. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions. “The eyes. OMG!,” posted a Reddit user. “Stuff like this makes me wonder if cats are intentionally funny. Like… she knows she’s being absurdly adorable and hilarious, right?!” expressed another. “An owl in cat’s clothing,” joked a third. “Tried turning it off and on again? It appears to be completely hung,” wrote a fourth.