Cat’s unusual sleeping style prompts human to put up this note to assure passersby. Watch

The viral video of the cat's unusual sleeping style that prompted its human to put up a special note to assure the passersby was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral video on Instagram, shows the cat's unusual sleeping style that prompted its human to put up a note for the passersby.(Instagram/@therealbroccolicat)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 10:02 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a cat video that may leave you laughing out loud? Then here is a clip that may leave you chuckling. The video documents the step that a human has to take to make strangers know that their cat is doing fine and all because of the kitty’s unusual style of sleeping.

The video is posted on the Instagram page that the cat named Broccoli shares with her kitty sibling Dilly. “For our new furriends, our most viral video! OG Broccoli stans plz enjoy again ok love u bye,” reads the caption of the video written imagining the cat’s thoughts.

The video opens to show someone writing “Not dead” on a piece of paper in huge fonts. They then stick the note to a glass window and the reason soon becomes clear when the camera pans to show a cat sleeping in a very unusual way.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared on June 27. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 11.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered more than one million likes. The post has also prompted people to share various interesting comments.

“Should add: Just lazy,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” commented another. “I’m cry-laughing!” expressed a third. “Ah life with cats,” commented a third. Many also showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

