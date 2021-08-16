Cat’s way of climbing down the stairs leaves people in splits. Watch viral video

Are you having Monday Blues? Are you looking for such a video that can cheer you up? If you’re someone who answered yes and yes to the questions, then here is a little pick-me-up for you that may just do the trick. The video shows an unusual way in which a cat climbs down the stairs. There is a possibility that the ‘pawsome’ video will leave you giggling.

“Spilt the cat all over the stairs,” reads the caption shared along with the video. We won’t say too much, so take a look at the video to see why it has now won people over.

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 11,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I love how much effort he put into that last step,” wrote a Reddit user. “The pause and look halfway through… ‘Are you still getting this? I’m liquiding myself over here’,” joked another while trying to imaging the cat’s thoughts. “This is so adorable and hilarious,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

