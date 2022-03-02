Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Catto uses door frame to stretch. Watch cute cat video to find out how

This video posted by Cats of Instagram shows how a cat uses door frames in order to be able to stretch itself out in the cutest way possible.
Screengrab from the Instagram video that shows how a cat uses door frames in order to stretch. (instagram/@suzume0513)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 09:16 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Cats are known to have a mind of their own and will probably do the most regular, everyday things in a way that you probably wouldn't have even thought about. In this video that has been posted on Instagram by the page Cats of Instagram, viewers can see how a cat makes use of a door frame in order to be able to stretch. If you are confused as to how this can even happen, then carry on reading.

The video is a compilation of two shorter clips of this cat using door frames to stretch its body out. If you are familiar with pet behaviour, be it in cats or dogs, then you probably already know that these fur babies often stretch their bodies out and then continue walking around in the cutest way possible. This video also shows the same thing in this cute cat who stretches its front paws out and places them on the door frame.

With its cute paws stretched out and using it as a support, the cat stretches the rest of its body out and gets quite relaxed. This is quite evident in the fact that its facial expression changes into a more calm and happy one. One gets to understand that this is quite a habitual behaviour for the cat because its human had their camera ready in order to capture these adorable, stretchy moments.

Watch the cute cat video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram a bit more than five hours ago and has already received more than 83,000 views on it. And the numbers only keep going up. The video of this cute cat has already received several comments as well.

“Precious sweetheart!” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another individual. “Cute stretches,” commented another. “Well, what are you doing little fella? Are you doing yoga?” asked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

