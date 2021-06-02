CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

At a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government on June 1 cancelled the Class 12 board examination for CBSE students.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive."

The news prompted people to share varied reactions on social media, including hilarious memes. Here are some of the rib-tickling responses to the news.

This creative mind tried imagining the different reactions of “Toppers” and “Backbenchers” to the same news:

This Twitter user equated the declaration with the joyous nature of festivals:

Check out how some others reacted:

Which meme left you giggling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON