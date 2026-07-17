A section of the ceiling collapsed in a Noida apartment on Thursday, raising concerns about the quality of construction and the safety of residents. The mishap occurred at Gardenia Gateway society in Sector 75.

A part of the ceiling collapsed in a Noida apartment

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. The tenant who occupied the flat had left the room just minutes before the plaster came crashing down on the bed, according to a Jagran report.

Ceiling collapse in Noida

Visuals that have been widely shared online show a massive portion of the ceiling plaster and concrete that completely detached and fell on the bed. Consequently, the bed is piled high with chunks of concrete, broken plaster, and dust.

According to the Jagran report, the incident occurred in flat number 1814 in Tower C-2 of Gardenia Gateway Society. The owner of the flat, Rakesh Khokar, rented the apartment out to tenants. When he got to know about the ceiling collapse, Khokar sent builders to repair the damage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, angry residents of the society turned the builders away, demanding an inspection of the entire complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, angry residents of the society turned the builders away, demanding an inspection of the entire complex. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Also read:₹1 crore flat in Noida"> ‘Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai’: Man regrets his ₹1 crore flat in Noida)

The cost of an apartment in Gardenia Gateway starts at ₹70 lakh and can go up to ₹2 crore, according to 99 Acres.

Ceiling collapse sparks outrage

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Visuals of the ceiling collapse in Noida sparked outrage and panic on social media. Concerned residents expressed worry about the quality of construction and materials used.

“The whole building must be demolished and the people should be compensated. Look at the generous amount of rebar used,” wrote one person.

“I think they forgot to use cover blocks. Also bad quality of cement and seepage could be a major cause,” another suggested.

“Gap in steel distribution is quite big, that too without any beam slab. Definitely quality is compromised here. How can one figure out before buying flat?” X user Sumar Kumar said.

“There’s no one to check quality of construction in apartment buildings. Owners can’t enter until completed except for finishes. Authorities won’t. Subcontractors do all work without supervision of contractors engineers and plenty of corruption,” another user agreed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some said that flats in Noida have become death traps and urged others to not invest in one.

“It's a death trap. Silence speaks on people's face, because egos have killed them,” wrote X user Gopi Issar.

“It’s advisable to avoid investing in flats in 2026, as they have lost their reliability,” opined Divya Gandotra Tandon.

(Also read: ₹1.5 crore flat: ‘Kya ghar banaya hai’">Noida man hammers wooden pencil into wall of ₹1.5 crore flat: ‘Kya ghar banaya hai’)