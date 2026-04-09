CEO shares why hiring a 20-year-old with no experience became his best decision: 'This kid DM'd me on Twitter'

A 20-year-old tech enthusiast with no prior work experience has impressed an entire tech team, proving that passion and dedication can outweigh a perfect CV.

The young tech enthusiast sent Kothari a direct message on Twitter, expressing his desire to work with the team.(@tankots/X)

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Tanay Kothari, CEO of WisprFlow.ai, shared the experience on X, highlighting how a young engineer came to work for the company unusually.

“We hired a 20-year-old engineer with no experience. It sounds insane, but it was one of the best decisions we made,” he wrote.

Kothari explained that he regularly receives applications from highly experienced professionals.

However, this young tech enthusiast approached the CEO differently; he sent Kothari a direct message on Twitter, expressing his admiration for WisprFlow.ai and his desire to work with the team.

“This kid dm'd me on Twitter. said he loved WisprFlow.ai and wanted to work with us.” Kothari wrote.

Young coder impresses CEO:

According to the post, it was 10 am on a Saturday when Kothari, already at the office, replied: “Come by in two hours.”

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{{^usCountry}} The young engineer arrived as promised, and after a 45-minute discussion, Kothari assigned him a project that would normally take a day and a half. When asked if he wanted to start on Monday, the engineer replied simply: “I’ll start now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The young engineer arrived as promised, and after a 45-minute discussion, Kothari assigned him a project that would normally take a day and a half. When asked if he wanted to start on Monday, the engineer replied simply: “I’ll start now.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} By Sunday morning, the young coder had completed the task, texting Kothari: “Tanay, I just pulled an all-nighter. It’s done.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By Sunday morning, the young coder had completed the task, texting Kothari: “Tanay, I just pulled an all-nighter. It’s done.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Thousands of lines of code. fully functioning feature.” Kothari wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thousands of lines of code. fully functioning feature.” Kothari wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kothari said that the young engineer has since become one of the highest-performing members of the team, earning respect from colleagues across the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kothari said that the young engineer has since become one of the highest-performing members of the team, earning respect from colleagues across the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kothari also reflected on hiring practices, noting that many founders focus too heavily on credentials, such as where someone went to school or previous work experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kothari also reflected on hiring practices, noting that many founders focus too heavily on credentials, such as where someone went to school or previous work experience. {{/usCountry}}

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“The best hires aren't the ones with the perfect resume. they're the ones who do more than what's asked.” Kothari adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Also Read: Indian-origin founder shares ‘cold email’ he sent to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff 21 years ago: ‘It changed my life’

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

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X users reacted positively, calling the young engineer “inspiring” and “proof that talent matters more than experience.

One of the users commented, “Experience matters, but so does hunger.”

A second user commented, “The question as a founder becomes: how and where do you find the people as crazy as you are?”

Also Read: Redditor reveals the cold email strategy that led to an internship: ‘It really can open doors…'

A third user commented, “Sometimes passion beats experience. Fresh eyes can point out what veterans miss.”

“I think post AI hiring younger talent could indeed be more beneficial than ever,” another user commented.

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