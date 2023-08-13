CGI camel soars across UAE skies on world’s longest zipline. Watch

A video that has been going viral on social media shows a ‘camel’ taking a flight on the world’s longest zip line in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The video has left people in disbelief, with some worrying about the camel’s ‘fear of heights’ and others finding it ‘ridiculous’. CGI camel enjoying the longest zipline in UAE. (Instagram/@raynatours_)

“Spotted this morning in UAE! Have you been on the world’s longest zipline yet?” wrote UAE travel agency Rayna Tours while sharing the video on Instagram. In the next few lines, the company revealed that the camel is not real. “PS: That’s a CGI (computer-generated image). Not a real camel,” the company added.

The video captures a ‘camel’ gliding across the mountains, securely fastened to a zipline. At first glance, it looks like a real camel, but upon closer inspection, we can see that it is a stunning digital art piece.

Watch the video of a ‘camel’ taking a flight on the world’s longest zipline below:

This captivating video was posted on Instagram just two days ago, and it has already amassed over 1.6 million views - and counting. The stunning visuals have left viewers in disbelief, prompting them to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of a ‘camel’ enjoying the world’s longest zipline in UAE:

“Amazing,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Stunning and funny.”

“Made me happy,” expressed a third, while a fourth commented, “OMG! So cute.”

“Some impressive CGI,” wrote a fifth.

“Damn what if he has a fear of heights,” shared a sixth while a seventh joined, “This is not fun at all.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video showcasing a ‘camel’ gliding down the world’s longest zipline in UAE?

