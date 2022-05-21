Chef Kunal Kapur’s relatable ‘food shayari’ prompts people to share theirs

Chef Kunal Kapur’s latest post on Instagram is creating quite a buzz, especially among the foodies. In the post, he gave a twist to a popular Hindi song to come up with a poem that also mentions fries. There is a chance that you will relate to the post just like others.

“Isn't this #motivation for all foodies?” he wrote. In the next line he also added that he will pin the best comment on his Insta Stories. “Share any food shayari with us in the comments section. The best one will be pinned and shared on my story,” he added.

An image he posted shows his ‘food shayari’. It is written giving a twist to the lyrics of the film Kal Ho Naa Ho’s title track.

Take a look at the post Kunal Kapur shared:

The post has been shared about eight hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Khata rahe mera dil ...ice cream hi meri manzil .... kabhi biite naa ye paste kabhi biite naa ye paneer .... khata rahe mera dil,” wrote an Instagram user giving a twist to the lyrics of the popular song Gaata Rahe Mera Dil. “Mein akele hi coffee hun! Chahe koi aur sath ho na ho, bus mein akele hi coffee hun…!!” posted another. “Full song should be reprised!!!” expressed a third. “Awesome,” praised a fourth.

What do you think of Kunal Kapur’s post?