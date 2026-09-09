Chef shuts down troll who told him ‘main nahi khaunga apke hath ka’, remarked on his skin colour

When an internet troll targeted a veteran chef with derogatory remarks about his skin colour and food, the culinary professional chose to let his achievements speak for themselves. Karthikeyan Selvaraj countered the racist commentary by sharing an impressive overview of his career accomplishments. He pointed out that while the user refused his dishes, his cooking had been enjoyed by global leaders, Indian presidents, and international royalty over the years.

Karthikeyan Selvaraj, an executive chef. (Instagram/@imkarthi_89)

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“Well well this dark skinned chef has (sic) served the following,” Karthikeyan Selvaraj wrote on his Instagram and Facebook pages. He then went on to list the people he had served over the years in his career as a chef.

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“Couple of heads of the government in India. Couple of presidents of india. Prince Charles. King of Belgium. Very kind hearted guests across the globe.”

He added, "Well the list is too big it won't fit in the description,” and concluded his post.

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{{^usCountry}} He also shared an image of the derogatory remark he received on social media. The troll wrote “main nahi khaunga apke hath ka [I won't eat anything made by you]” and mentioned Selvaraj’s skin colour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also shared an image of the derogatory remark he received on social media. The troll wrote “main nahi khaunga apke hath ka [I won't eat anything made by you]” and mentioned Selvaraj’s skin colour. {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

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A chef, Cham Hun, wrote, “You missed the King of Oman and King of Arab, private yacht, red carpet, Lulu mall opening.” Hun went on to add that in his career, Selvaraj also served food to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing the troll, another person posted, “The irony of using English to drop a racist comment in Hindi. Gupta saab, you're so desperate to copy the British mindset but don't even have the vocabulary to back it up. Don't worry about the food anyway, it was meant for people with taste. Wishing you peace and a swift recovery from that colonial mindset. Grow some ba**s man!!”

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A third commented, “Bro, I am always with you. Ignore this c**p.” A fourth expressed, “We love your recipes and I have learnt so much from you, ignore these petty people and keep your head up.”

Who is Karthikeyan Selvaraj?

Karthikeyan Selvaraj, who runs social media pages across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, often shares videos of recipes and cooking tips.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked for over 12 years at Taj Hotels in Kochi, Kerala. He then underwent an orientation to become an executive chef for nearly a year in Chennai. In 2024, he joined Taj Hotels in Madurai as an executive chef.