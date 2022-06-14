Chef twirls and juggles pizza dough in style, netizens hooked

Many pizza chefs not only cook mouth-watering pizzas but also gratify their customers by showing impressive skills with the pizza dough. Just like this chef in a video posted online. Shared on Reddit, the video showcases a pizza chef rolling, twirling and juggling the dough in a restaurant. The video is intriguing the netizens, and there are chances that you may end up watching it more than once.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2 minutes and 4 seconds clip was posted on Reddit. "Acrobatic pizza," reads the caption posted alongside the video on Reddit. The video opens to show two chefs preparing the pizza, and what follows next is one of them gratifying the customers sitting in the restaurant with his exceptional skills with the dough.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted a day ago, the video has received over 5,800 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

"Damn, dinner and a show. Doesn't happen often," posted an individual. "Impressive, now let's see it done baked with cheese, pepperoni, and sauce," expressed another. "What kind of kevlar disc is he spinning? How can it not break?," commented a third. "This is the only man I trust to make my pizza," shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Are you craving for a pizza?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON