Chef uses papad to make lasagna after making pasta with it. Watch

If you are someone who regularly uses the Internet, then chances are you have seen the viral video that showcases a chef making pasta using papad. He is now back with a new recipe involving the humble ingredient. Chef Saransh Goila, in his latest video, shared the recipe for papad lasagna. And, his video has now won people’s appreciation.

“PAPAD LASAGNA is EPIC and it works even better than Papad Pasta!!! Thank you @theglobalvegetarian for this fab idea and what an epic discovery this is. I used a garlic flavoured papad for this! You can use normal urad papad as well. I have tried and tested this recipe multiple times and I've enough kinds of pasta in my cabinet and also LASAGNA. It's just fun and amazing to know that papad is so beautiful and versatile. Cooking knows no boundaries,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a day ago on August 25. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 9,400 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to come up with various responses. Many wrote how they absolutely love the dish.

“What is this sorcery,” wrote an Instagram user. “This looks delicious,” shared another. “This was amazing.... Was feeling lazy for cooking dinner and your desi lasagna was a hit,” expressed a third. “You have taken papad to a different level,” praised a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video of papad lasagna? Would you try the dish?