Chennai founder's raw breakdown on how his first startup lost 13,00,000 despite steady revenue

Can a business fail even when there’s a steady revenue? A successful entrepreneur recently took to social media to share how a lack of discipline cost him ₹13 lakh during his first startup venture. He revealed that while incoming revenue gave the illusion of growth, prompting bigger offices and new hires, the accumulation of minor expenses quietly created a financial monster. His raw breakdown highlights a common trap that many successful founders admit to falling into during the early, passionate stages of their businesses.

The Chennai founder’s LinkedIn post is viral. (Jaya Shakthi Kannan)

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“My first startup failed and lost around 13,00,000 Rupees. One of the biggest lessons it taught me: Revenue can hide financial problems for a very long time,” Chennai-based founder Jaya Shakthi Kannan wrote on LinkedIn.

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Kannan recalled where it all went wrong. “At one point, money was coming in. So we thought: Let’s hire. Let’s expand. Let’s take a better office. Let’s improve the setup. Everything looked like growth.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, while growing the business, the founder forgot to track cash flow, runway, collections, taxes & compliance, and fixed expenses. He explained, “A ₹20,000 decision doesn’t look dangerous. Neither does ₹50,000. Neither does ₹1,00,000. But when multiple decisions stack up month after month, they become monsters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, while growing the business, the founder forgot to track cash flow, runway, collections, taxes & compliance, and fixed expenses. He explained, “A ₹20,000 decision doesn’t look dangerous. Neither does ₹50,000. Neither does ₹1,00,000. But when multiple decisions stack up month after month, they become monsters.” {{/usCountry}}

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He recalled that his first startup didn’t fail because he and his co-founders lacked passion or lacked customers. “It failed because we didn’t respect cash flow enough. That lesson alone has helped me save much more than the startup cost me.”

He shared how his fellow founders also went through similar experiences. “During a casual discussion with fellow founders who are successful now, almost all have done the same mistakes in their early stage! Turnover is not Profit! Cash flow is an Oxygen! Expenses should bring RoI!”

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What did social media say?

An individual commented, “True, managing your outcomes, tracking where every penny is going, where every single one of them is converting, is as important as sales. Having more sales and no ROI because it is leaking somewhere will still make no sense. The only solution is introspection. And, yes, Jaya Shakthi Kannan, I am glad you're growing with insights from your experience.”

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Another expressed, “This is a lesson every founder learns sooner or later: revenue can make you feel successful, but cash flow tells you whether you're actually building a sustainable business. Growth without financial discipline is often just expensive optimism.” A third posted, “Appreciate you sharing this openly. Many founders celebrate revenue milestones but underestimate how cash flow quietly determines survival. Growth without financial discipline can create an illusion of stability. Valuable reminder that sustainable businesses are built not just on sales, but on financial visibility and control.”

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A fourth wrote, “Absolutely agree. Building a startup is a lot like building your own home. We keep adding things to make it better and more beautiful, but what starts as a ₹40 lakh plan can easily turn into a ₹60 lakh project if costs aren't closely tracked. Growth is exciting, but cash flow keeps the dream alive.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)