Chennai man drove three-wheeler on two wheels for 2.2km, sets record. Watch
Chennai man drove three-wheeler on two wheels for 2.2km, sets record. Watch

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:19 PM IST
A Chennai man drove a three-wheeler on two wheels for a distance of 2.2km to create a Guinness World Record in 2015.(Guinness World Records)
By Shreya Garg

Stories of people who get featured in the Guinness World Records by setting interesting and incredible records leave one in awe. And here’s one such record that may leave you amazed. The Instagram page of the Guinness World Records often posts throwback videos of people who created history at some point in their lives. This one is a throwback clip from 2015, which was posted a few hours ago. It shows a man named Jagathish Mani driving his three-wheeler on two wheels for a distance of 2.2 km.

"Epic Auto-Rickshaw Side Wheelie. Auto-rickshaw driver Jagathish M from Chennai, India tuk tuk this side wheelie distance record to the limit," reads the caption of the post.

"I never thought this record was achievable, but … I am satisfied,” Mani told Guinness World Records.

Take a look at the clip



The video, since being shared, has collected over 2.9 lakh views and counting. It has also received a ton of comments. "Only Indians can do this," wrote an Instagram user. "I wanna have a ride," commented another with a laughing emoticon. "It's just awesome," posted a third.

What do you think of this video?

