Chennai man shares why he ‘self deported’ from Canada to India: ‘It’s one depressing country’

A Chennai man has triggered a discussion online after claiming that he “self deported” himself from Canada and returned to India. The man, identified as Sudharson on Instagram, shared a video in which he spoke about his decision to come back home and suggested that life abroad had taken a toll on him emotionally.

A man claimed he returned to India from Canada as money felt meaningless without loved ones, dividing the internet. (Instagram/Sudharson)

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(Also read: After building ‘dream life’ in Canada, Indian woman plans to return home: ‘Success alone doesn’t create fulfilment’)

In the video, Sudharson said, “What up, guys? I self-deported myself back to India. Yes, what good is money if you don't got anyone to spend it with? So, this is my first smile after a long time because Canada is one depressing country. Who agrees?”

Watch the video here:

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Who is next?” It soon drew reactions from social media users, many of whom shared mixed views on his decision to leave Canada and return to India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Who is next?” It soon drew reactions from social media users, many of whom shared mixed views on his decision to leave Canada and return to India. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet reacts to his Canada remark

While some users supported Sudharson’s decision, others said moving abroad comes with its own set of struggles and requires patience. One user wrote, “India is more your pace. You didn’t want to work, tried get rich quick schemes, and failed. If you had actually stuck with the jobs you had, you could have made it in Canada. But that kind of life isn’t for everyone. India should be easier for you. Good luck!”

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Another person related to his experience and said, “I am also coming back to India bro.” A third user agreed with his comment about Canada and wrote, “It’s a 100% depressing country, no doubt, lol. Soon I’ll be leaving too, lol. Just waiting for that day.”

(Also read: ‘This guy earned $700 in one hour’: Indian man stunned by tree cutter’s earnings in Canada)

Several others praised his move, with one comment reading, “You made the best decision, bro. Even Canadian citizens wish they could leave Canada. You’re lucky that you can leave freely.” Another user offered a different perspective and said, “It’s depressing if you don’t have money. But to enjoy the luxury of clean air and abundant water in Canada, you have to sacrifice a few things. Kudos to you, bro.”

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One more user summed up their approval by commenting, “That’s the best thing you’ve ever done.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)