Chennai shivers as mercury dips 🥶, meme fest erupts online: 'Snow mattum missing’

Chennai is embracing winter, and with it, humorous tweets that may leave you laughing out loud. While some are comparing the chill to the harsh cold waves of North India, others are sharing memes to express their feelings about the dip in the mercury. This is a representational image. (X/@chennaiweather ) Reacting to the cold, one X user wrote, “It’s freezing cold in Chennai. I’ve never experienced weather like this before. It made me to realize how grateful I should be to God for Chennai’s hot and humid climate. For years I wished Chennai’s weather to be like Western countries but not anymore.”

Another individual posted, “Now I need Chennai to go back being hot tmrw I can’t take this cold anymore.”

“Chennai it would be really nice if you could go back to being hot. This cold is really not you,” commented a third user.

“Okay, first of all, why is Chennai THIS COLD !!!!!!!!!!” said another.