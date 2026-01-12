Chennai shivers as mercury dips 🥶, meme fest erupts online: 'Snow mattum missing’
Chennai weather: Many have taken to social media to share their hilarious take on feeling the winter chills in Chennai.
Chennai is embracing winter, and with it, humorous tweets that may leave you laughing out loud. While some are comparing the chill to the harsh cold waves of North India, others are sharing memes to express their feelings about the dip in the mercury.
Reacting to the cold, one X user wrote, “It’s freezing cold in Chennai. I’ve never experienced weather like this before. It made me to realize how grateful I should be to God for Chennai’s hot and humid climate. For years I wished Chennai’s weather to be like Western countries but not anymore.”
Another individual posted, “Now I need Chennai to go back being hot tmrw I can’t take this cold anymore.”
“Chennai it would be really nice if you could go back to being hot. This cold is really not you,” commented a third user.
“Okay, first of all, why is Chennai THIS COLD !!!!!!!!!!” said another.
Chennai weather
Nungambakkam recorded the maximum temperature of 24°C, while Meenambakkam recorded 25.1°C, against the normal maximum temperature of 29.5°C and 29.7°C. The average negative deviation is about 5°C, but people said they felt much colder and could not step out without a jacket.
Weather experts have attributed the chill to the deep depression, which weakened into a low-pressure area near the Gulf of Mannar. According to a report by Outlook India, they explain that the dense clouds approaching Chennai skies turned into drizzle bands that turn cold as they move landward, generating unusual wind chill and acceleration of heat loss - factors typically absent in Chennai's coastal climate.