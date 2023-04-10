Chimpanzee meets lion cubs for the first time, adorable video will melt your heart

If you are someone who loves watching animal videos, then your social media feeds must be filled with several pictures, videos, and fun facts about animals. Such content is often interesting to see, and many videos might even tug at your heartstrings. Just like this clip of a chimpanzee meeting lion cubs for the first time.

Chimpanzee plays with lion cubs.(Instagram/@Landon Scherr)

In a video shared by Landon Scherr, a worker at Zoological Wildlife Foundation, Miami, you can see him introducing a chimpanzee named Limbani to lion cubs. The video shows Limbani going to the cubs and hugging them. Further in the video, you can see Limbani giving belly rubs to one of the cubs. In the post's caption, Scherr wrote, "Throwback to Limbani the Chimpanzee meeting Lion Cubs!"

Take a look at the sweet video below:

This video was shared on March 29. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 12 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This is so heartwarming." A second posted, "Purest form of unspoken love." A third added, "Animals are the most precious thing on Earth." "Ugh, the sheer amount of joy he is overwhelmed by. This is incredible!!" wrote a fourth. A fifth expressed, "Limbani is such a beautiful soul! He's pure Love!"

