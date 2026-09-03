China family drives 3,500 km to take son to university, calls it a ‘life milestone’

A Chinese family has turned their son’s university admission into an unforgettable road trip, driving 3,500 km from Shandong to Xinjiang to drop him off at medical school. Six family members made the journey in a seven-seater MPV, travelling across the country over four days.

Family turns university drop-off into road trip. (South China Morning Post)

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The 18-year-old, who graduated from high school in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, this summer, was admitted to Xinjiang Second Medical College in Karamay, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The SCMP report credited Chinese news outlet The Cover for details about the family’s journey.

His father, surnamed Geng, decided to drive his son to university rather than have him travel alone. Geng, his wife, their son, their daughter, son-in-law and his elderly father all joined the trip.

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{{^usCountry}} They left Zaozhuang on August 20 and reached their destination four days later. Geng had to put his machine-rental business on hold for around two weeks to make the journey possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They left Zaozhuang on August 20 and reached their destination four days later. Geng had to put his machine-rental business on hold for around two weeks to make the journey possible. {{/usCountry}}

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Before setting off, he painted a message on the vehicle’s rear window announcing that they were taking their son from Zaozhuang to Karamay for university.

The message attracted attention from other motorists along the way. Geng said drivers appeared to be more considerate after seeing the sign and often showed their support for the family.

3,500 km journey becomes a family memory

The long drive was not simply about getting the teenager to university. Geng, his wife, daughter and son-in-law took turns behind the wheel, while the family stopped regularly to rest and visit tourist attractions.

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They also travelled to Urumqi, Xinjiang’s capital, before continuing to Karamay. The detour had a special meaning for Geng’s father, who wanted to meet his younger brother after the siblings had spent decades apart.

Geng estimated that the journey would cost between 12,000 and 15,000 yuan (around US$1,800–US$2,200), including about 6,000 yuan on fuel and 3,000 yuan on road tolls. The rest went towards food and accommodation.

Although flying would have cost about 18,000 yuan for six people and travelling by train around 10,800 yuan, Geng said driving gave the family greater flexibility and allowed them to carry more luggage.

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‘Beginning his university life is a significant milestone’

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For Geng, the financial and professional sacrifices were worth it.

“Sending my child to register at university is far more important than making money. Beginning his university life is a significant milestone,” he said, as quoted by the SCMP.

He also regretted not taking his son on trips during the previous decade because of his busy work schedule.

The family had previously driven their daughter to university in Qingdao in 2017. This time, their son said he was deeply moved that his family had travelled thousands of kilometres to support him.

“I am profoundly moved by my family’s decision to drive such a long distance to support my university journey. Their deep love for me is unmistakable,” he said.

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