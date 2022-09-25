Chinchilla practises acting as soft toy with pet mom. Watch to know why

Ours is a pet-loving culture, and nothing sums up better than coming home to a loyal companion. But what if you live on rent and your owner doesn't allow pets? Well, you hide your furry friends from them, and this beautiful video shows how. The super cute video posted online captures how a pet mom trains her pet to avoid repercussions if her landlord requests a walk-through.

Instagram page Phil E. Chinchilla originally posted the video on Instagram. The clip went viral after being re-shared by a page called Animals Doing Things. "Nobody's gonna know," read the caption posted alongside the video. The text insert appearing on the screen adds context to the video. "Practicing in case the landlord requests a walk-through... We can't have pets." The video shows a chinchilla's practice session acting as a soft toy with his pet mom. The cute little pet does it so perfectly that you might do a double take to ensure it isn't a soft toy.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared a day ago and has since received more than a million views. The clip has also received several comments. "Nobody's going to know what? All I see are stuffed animals," read a comment from an Instagram page called Lavengel. "Landlord : Gimme that one," read another response from an Insta page called Doaply.

"Needs just a lil more practice but I believe in him," posted an individual. "Adorable!" shared another. "His little hands when he takes the sign lol," remarked a third. "Omg that's so cute," wrote a fourth.