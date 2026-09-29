Chinese seller says it's ‘very hard’ to work with Indian clients, gives 2 reasons

A Chinese electronics trader has sparked a debate by saying that it is hard to work with Indian clients. Jay Chen shared an Instagram video yesterday where he gave two reasons why he finds it tough to work with Indians.

A Chinese trader opens up about working with Indian clients (Instagram/@cccallmejay)

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Chen, whose Instagram bio states that he works in global sourcing and electronic components, said that many people across the world tend to view Indians as scammers. The people of the country also have a reputation for being price conscious, he said.

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What the Chinese trader said in video

“Why is it very hard to work with the India client? So many people think that Indian clients don't have high quality. I think there are two answers,” the Chinese trader said.

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{{^usCountry}} First, he pointed to the price conscious Indian consumer, claiming that many Indian clients tell him his prices are too high. “The first is maybe most India clients will say, ‘Uh, just give me sample and your price is too high,’” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First, he pointed to the price conscious Indian consumer, claiming that many Indian clients tell him his prices are too high. “The first is maybe most India clients will say, ‘Uh, just give me sample and your price is too high,’” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

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The second reason why people don’t want to work with Indians, Chen theorized, is because they are viewed as scammers. He did add a disclaimer, saying that his first overseas client was from India and that helped him kickstart his business.

“The second is that maybe there are so many Indian clients who are scammers,” Chen said. “But I think it's maybe cause my first client was from India, and I appreciate it. He gave me an order, and this is my overseas sale beginning.”

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His video has sparked a debate on doing business with Indians.

Post sparks debate

“Indian clients are harder because they are smarter,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“The first thing to understand is that India is also a country where almost everything is relatively cheaper, and it has a huge market of more than 1.4 billion people. Competition is extremely high, and while Western customers may be willing to buy products at higher prices, the same approach does not always work in India,” another pointed out.

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(Also read: Chinese sellers face surge of AI generated fake photos used by shoppers to seek unfair refunds)

Some commenters accused Chinese sellers of being the real scammers.

“Many Chinese sellers provide good samples themselves , but later send low quality substandard products and take advantage of innocent buyers,” a person said.

“I always make sure to visit the factory to check the quality of items which are provided to me are good enough for the price of nah. I also ask for samples if I am not able to visit and use them for like 30 days personally,” another added.

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(Also read: Indian founder praises Chinese vendors, says they beat Indians in speed and discipline)