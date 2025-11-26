Indian founder praises Chinese vendors, says they beat Indians in speed and discipline

An Indian founder tweeted that he feels that the Chinese vendors are better than their Indian counterparts. He claimed that in China, people are much more focused and disciplined, whereas in India, people are often slow. The Indian founder's post about the Chinese vendor has received mixed reactions. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Chinese vendors are quick, disciplined and serious about business. You message them any time or day and they reply in seconds. That attitude gives them a big edge over people who aren't ‘’go-getters’,” co-founder of Up and Run Chanakya Shah posted. He added, “You get better prices, faster support, and they actually want to work with you.”

When discussing India, he noted that the situation in India is often the opposite. “Replies are slow, sometimes you get no reply at all, and there are too many sketchy listings. If this improves, it’ll help a lot of founders and take us closer to a truly self-reliant India.”

How did social media react?

An individual asked, “So you source in China, brand it and sell it in India?” The founder replied, “Not the electrolytes. Just this one item yet to be listed online.”

Another added, “Rightly said.. people in our country will never realise or understand that for sure.” A third expressed, “100% agree with this post… We deal with suppliers in China, and although we are not a major player, the response we receive is amazing. In contrast, our experience with Indian suppliers is the opposite. The amount of chasing to achieve even a simple outcome is laborious. It is ingrained in Indians to work in this fashion only.”

A fourth wrote, “So true! While we are, of course, behind China in terms of technology, we're also behind them in terms of attitude and mindset. No client is too small for them, and they're always hustling to close the deal. Inspiring to say the least.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)